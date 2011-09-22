HONG KONG, Sept 22 A former manager at DBS Bank (HK) Ltd has been arrested and charged by Hong Kong's anti-corruption agency for allegedly accepting HK$1.3 million ($160,000) in bribes from a client.

The Independent Commission Against Corruption said on Thursday that Dicky Kong Tak-lap, 56, was charged with accepting two bribes of HK$500,000 and another of HK$300,000 from a client on separate occasions between December 2006 and February 2008.

At the time, Kong was the senior relationship manager of the private banking department of DBS, and responsible for handling private banking accounts of clients, the agency said in a statement.

A DBS (HK) spokeswoman said the bank had no immediate comment. DBS Hong Kong is the Hong Kong arm of Southeast Asia's largest banking group DBS Group Holdings Ltd .

The defendant was arrested on Wednesday and has been released on bail pending his court appearance on Friday, the ICAC statement said. (Reporting by Sisi Tang; Editing by Brian Rhoads and Will Waterman)