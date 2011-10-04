SINGAPORE Oct 4 DBS Group , Southeast
Asia's largest lender, said it would cut interest rates for
Singapore dollar deposit accounts from Oct. 14, affecting a
range of deposit accounts.
For instance, DBS has cut the interest rate for the first
S$10,000 deposited in its "DBS Autosave (Personal)" account to
0.05 percent from 0.10 percent previously.
"Increasing risk aversion have led people to keep money in
the bank rather than putting it to work, like investing in stock
markets or buying properties," said Song Seng Wun, an economist
at CIMB Research.
"For the banks, on the flip side, lending activity has also
started to ease off as banks become more careful of who to lend
to."
(Reporting by Charmian Kok)