SINGAPORE Jan 5 DBS Group Holdings , Singapore's biggest bank, said on Thursday it is investigating complaints from customers of unauthorised withdrawal of funds in Malaysia, through the use of the bank's debit and automated teller machine (ATM) cards.

The bank said it immediately de-activated the compromised cards and is taking steps to compensate these customers in full.

It did not disclose the number of customers affected or the amount of funds withdrawn.

"We are treating the matter with utmost priority and would like to assure customers that they will be fully compensated, for any unauthorised withdrawals, within 24 hours," Jeremy Soo, head of consumer banking group Singapore, DBS Bank, said in a statement.

"Investigations are currently underway and we are presently validating all ATM/Debit card transactions made in Malaysia over the past few days," he said.

Separately state broadcaster ChannelNewsAsia reported that the police is investigating withdrawals from several DBS and POSB accounts.

POSB retail banking network is also owned by the DBS Group, Southeast Asia's biggest bank by assets. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; editing by Rachel Armstrong)