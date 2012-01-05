(repeats from Thursday with no change to the text)
SINGAPORE Jan 5 DBS Group Holdings
, Singapore's biggest bank, said on Thursday it is
investigating complaints from about 200 customers of
unauthorised withdrawals of funds in Malaysia, through the use
of the bank's debit and automated teller machine (ATM) cards.
The bank said it immediately de-activated the compromised
cards and was taking steps to compensate customers in full.
DBS said in a statement late on Thursday that the average
amount withdrawn was about S$1,000 per account.
"We are treating the matter with utmost priority
and would like to assure customers that they will be fully
compensated for any unauthorised withdrawals within 24 hours,"
Jeremy Soo, head of the bank's consumer banking unit in
Singapore, said in a statement.
Separately, state broadcaster ChannelNewsAsia reported that
the police are investigating unauthorised withdrawals from DBS
accounts and those of its POSB brand.
Cases of unauthorised transactions or fraud are rare in
Singapore, which is one of Asia's largest wealth management
centre and a regional base for many foreign banks. DBS suffered
from network glitches that affected its ATM and internet systems
on July 5, 2010.
