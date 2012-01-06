(Corrects amount to S$500,000, not S$500 mln)

SINGAPORE Jan 6 Singapore's DBS Group Holdings, whose customers were hit by unauthorised withdrawal of funds in Malaysia, is compensating about S$500,000 ($386,500) to clients as it investigates the biggest such scam to hit the bank.

The situation has been contained and it affected 400 customers, Sim S. Lim, DBS's Singapore country head, told reporters.

DBS said on Thursday it was investigating complaints from customers of unauthorised withdrawal of funds in Malaysia, through the use of the bank's debit and automated teller machine (ATM) cards.

The bank had said it immediately de-activated the compromised cards and was taking steps to compensate customers in full.

Lim said preliminary investigation suggests that selected ATMs at Bugis Street, which is east of the city-centre, had been compromised.

Cases of unauthorised transactions or frauds of such scale are rare in Singapore, which is one of Asia's largest wealth management centre and a regional base for many foreign banks.

DBS suffered from network glitches that affected its ATM and internet systems on July 5, 2010. ($1 = 1.2936 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Mark Tay; Editing by Saeed Azhar)