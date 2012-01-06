(Corrects amount to S$500,000, not S$500 mln)
SINGAPORE Jan 6 Singapore's DBS Group
Holdings, whose customers were hit by unauthorised
withdrawal of funds in Malaysia, is compensating about S$500,000
($386,500) to clients as it investigates the biggest such scam
to hit the bank.
The situation has been contained and it affected 400
customers, Sim S. Lim, DBS's Singapore country head, told
reporters.
DBS said on Thursday it was investigating complaints from
customers of unauthorised withdrawal of funds in Malaysia,
through the use of the bank's debit and automated teller machine
(ATM) cards.
The bank had said it immediately de-activated the
compromised cards and was taking steps to compensate customers
in full.
Lim said preliminary investigation suggests that selected
ATMs at Bugis Street, which is east of the city-centre, had been
compromised.
Cases of unauthorised transactions or frauds of such scale
are rare in Singapore, which is one of Asia's largest wealth
management centre and a regional base for many foreign banks.
DBS suffered from network glitches that affected its ATM and
internet systems on July 5, 2010.
($1 = 1.2936 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Mark Tay; Editing by Saeed Azhar)