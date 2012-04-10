Drugmaker Stada confirms takeover bid from two companies
Feb 12 German generic drugmaker Stada said it has received two offers for the acquisition of the company, one of which is private equity group Cinven Partners LLP.
SINGAPORE, April 11 DBS Group Holdings Ltd , Southeast Asia's largest bank, said on Wednesday it plans to make a capital injection of 2.3 billion yuan ($364.41 million) to boost its fast-growing China unit.
DBS China will invest in network expansion, increase staff and upgrade infrastructure and other technology platforms, the Singapore bank said in a statement.
The capital injection is subject to regulatory approvals.
DBS said the planned capital injection will be the first in its wholly owned China subsidiary that was set up five years ago with a capital of 4 billion yuan. ($1 = 6.3115 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)
* Stada Arzneimittel AG confirms receipt of non-binding expressions of interest in takeover bid
* Appointment of Malcolm Cowell to position of chief financial officer