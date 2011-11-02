(Refiles to fix story tag)

By Saeed Azhar

SINGAPORE, Nov 2 DBS Group Holdings , Southeast Asia's biggest lender, said on Wednesday it can ride out near-term economic uncertainties after posting a better-than-expected 6 percent rise in quarterly profit on strong loan growth.

The bank said it has no exposure to peripheral countries in Europe, while its China loan portfolio is sound with bad debts only at 0.5 percent.

This is the fifth straight quarter when DBS has posted better-than-expected earnings under CEO Piyush Gupta, who has focused on a recovery in the bank's existing business and avoided expensive acquisitions.

But the outlook for Singapore's banking sector is far less rosy as the economy suffers from a global economic downturn.

"The prospect of much weaker economic growth in the year ahead -- let alone the potential downside from global deterioration -- suggests that the Singapore banks are in transition to a much tougher outlook in the year ahead," CLSA banking analyst Derek Ovington said in a note before the earnings.

Singapore's central bank said last month that the city-state's economy has stalled due to the downturn in the global IT industry and weakness in some areas of the financial sector, and a recovery is not expected until the second half of next year.

RESULTS

DBS made a net profit of S$762 million ($596 million) for July-September against a S$722 million profit a year earlier.

That latest results compared with an average forecast of S$705 million, according to five analysts surveyed by Reuters.

They were helped by a S$47 million gain from a combination of DBS Asset Management and Japan's Nikko Asset Management in the third quarter.

Net interest income rose 13 percent from a year earlier, despite a 7 point drop in margins to 173 basis points, as loans expanded by 26 percent year-on-year. DBS' net interest margin was 180 basis points in the second quarter.

Net fee and commission income rose 17 percent from a year ago, while net trading income dropped 41 percent from a year earlier.

Bad-debt charges climbed 18 percent to S$231 million from a year ago as the bank boosted general provisions by more than 100 percent to reflect the higher risks amid a slowing economy.

As of Tuesday's close, DBS shares were down about 16 percent so far this year, compared with rival Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp's 17 percent drop. Shares of United Overseas Bank have fallen about 10 percent in 2011. ($1 = 1.278 Singapore Dollars) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)