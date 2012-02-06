TAIPEI Feb 6 DBS Group Holdings Group said on Monday a focus on the China, Hong Kong and Taiwan markets will see its revenue from Greater China "quickly" rise to 35 percent of the total this year from 30 percent last year.

"Greater China will be very a important market over the next 10 years ... These are the markets we expect to do very well," Chairman Peter Seah told a news briefing in Taipei.

Southeast Asia's biggest lender posted a better-than-expected 6 percent rise in Q3 profit last year on strong loan growth. It said on Monday it "hopes" to do better this year. (Reporting by Faith Hung)