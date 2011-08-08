SINGAPORE Aug 8 DBS , Southeast Asia's biggest bank, said the impact of a U.S. credit rating downgrade on its trading and investment positions is "immaterial" and that it is adequately positioned to meet liquidity needs.

"Over the past few weeks, DBS has already taken proactive steps to understand possible repercussions of a U.S credit downgrade, including stress-testing our books and portfolios," said Chng Sok Hui, DBS's Chief Financial Officer in an email.

"In terms of our trading and investment positions, on a net basis, the impact is immaterial," she added.

DBS said its holding of European debt is negligible.

Analysts said Asia's banks are seen facing a bump-up in dollar-funding costs and potentially slower credit growth after Standard & Poor's historic U.S. debt rating downgrade, strengthening China's case to push the yuan as a global alternative to the dollar. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Kevin Lim)