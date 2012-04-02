MUMBAI, April 2 DBS Group Holdings,
Southeast Asia's biggest bank, has infused about 5.1 billion
rupees ($100 million) into its India unit to enhance its capital
base and help launch of new services, the bank said on Monday.
DBS' total capital base in India was at more than 33 billion
rupees as on end-March after the latest round of fund infusion,
it said in a statement.
The bank, which started operations in India in 1995, offers
corporate and investment banking services, including corporate
lending and mergers and acquisitions advisory. It also offers
wealth management services in the personal banking segment.
In March 2010, DBS sold its stake in a financial services
joint venture as part of its strategy to focus on corporate
clients in India, high net-worth individuals and emerging
affluent segments.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)