MUMBAI, April 26 DBS Group Holdings,
Singapore's biggest lender, is targeting a hundredfold boost to
its Indian customer base within five years after announcing on
Tuesday that it is adding a mobile-only banking model in Asia's
third-largest economy.
The bank's chief executive, Piyush Gupta, said it is aiming
for 5 million savings accounts in India in the next four to five
years through its new Digibank model, which allows customers to
open accounts and access services from smartphones and tablet
computers without having to visit a branch.
DBS, part-owned by Singapore state investor Temasek
, is working to take Digibank to China and Indonesia in
the next 12-18 months, Gupta said, adding that the model would
help to improve the bank's cost-to-income ratio as it spends
less on manpower and physical infrastructure.
Digibank will offer only savings deposits initially, but
will expand to include investments and lending in the coming
months, Gupta said.
DBS, which has applied to the Indian banking regulator to
start subsidiary operations in the country, also aims to expand
its Indian branch network in tandem with the Digibank
initiative. The company aims to increase the number of Indian
branches to 75 from 12 in five years, Gupta said.
The group will spend about 800 million Singapore dollars
($592 million) this year to beef up its technology, Gupta said,
adding that it is not looking at any acquisition opportunities
but that any potential purchases would be smaller, bolt-on deals
in areas such as wealth management.
($1 = 1.3525 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by David Goodman)