SINGAPORE/HONG KONG Oct 14 Singapore's DBS Group Holdings has hired Morgan Stanley to find a partner to sell life insurance products in Asia under a new deal, after its pact with Aviva Plc ends in 2015, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

DBS plans to finalise the new arrangement with Morgan Stanley in the first half of next year, the sources said. The people did not want to be identified because DBS's plans are not public.

