March 15 DBS Bank Ltd on Wednesday sold $750 million of lower tier II subordinated notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

DBS, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: DBS BANK LTD AMT $750 MLN COUPON 3.625 PCT MATURITY 09/21/2022 TYPE LT2 ISS PRICE 99.571 FIRST PAY 09/21/2012 MOODY'S Aa2 YIELD 3.712 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/21/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 260 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A (Editing by James Dalgleish)