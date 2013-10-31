SINGAPORE Nov 1 Southeast Asia's biggest
lender, DBS Group Holdings Ltd, posted a slight rise
in quarterly net profit, managing to beat expectations despite a
tough quarter for its treasury business.
Singapore-based DBS said it earned S$862 million ($695
million) in the three months ended September, more than the
S$828 million average forecast of six analysts polled by
Reuters.
The result compared with S$856 million a year earlier, but
was the second consecutive quarterly fall in profit excluding
one-off items.
"The uncertain market outlook resulted in a paring of
treasury activities," DBS said in a statement on Friday.
The bank's income from trading fees was hit by a volatile
quarter when global markets tumbled over signals by the U.S.
Federal Reserve that it may unwind its massive stimulus
programme.
Singapore banks are also facing an imminent slowdown in
housing loans after a series of government measures to cool the
city-state's red-hot property market.
CEO Piyush Gupta, whose main focus has been on expanding
DBS's existing businesses, recently abandoned a bid to take a
controlling stake in PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk on
regulatory obstacles.
DBS has made a separate bid to buy the Asian private banking
unit of Societe Generale, which could sell for $300
million to $600 million, sources have said.
($1 = 1.2403 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Anshuman Daga; Editing by Stephen
Coates)