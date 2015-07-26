SINGAPORE, July 27 DBS Group Holdings, Singapore's biggest bank, on Monday posted a better-than-expected 15 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, helped by an eight basis point jump in interest rate margin and healthy loan growth.

DBS increased its first-half dividend to 30 cents a share from 28 cents a year ago.

Net profit rose to S$1.117 billion ($814 million) for the April-June period, from S$969 million in the same period a year earlier. The result was above an average forecast of S$1.06 billion from seven analysts polled by Reuters.

DBS said its second-half outlook has some uncertainty, but loan and business pipelines remain healthy. ($1 = 1.3721 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Richard Pullin)