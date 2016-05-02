SINGAPORE May 3 DBS Group Holdings,
Singapore's biggest lender, posted a 6 percent rise in quarterly
profit, slightly above forecasts, helped by higher interest rate
margins which boosted net interest income by 8 percent.
DBS's net profit came in at S$1.20 billion ($895 million) in
the three months ended March, versus a S$1.13 billion core
profit a year earlier and compared with an average forecast of
S$1.017 billion from five analysts polled by Reuters.
Net profit was down 5 percent from last year's overall first
quarter net profit of S$1.269 billion, which included a one-time
gain from a property disposal.
Singapore lenders' profits are under pressure due to slowing
Asian economies, particularly China, and weak commodity prices
that have boosted provisions on loans to energy services firms.
($1 = 1.3408 Singapore dollars)
