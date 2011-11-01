SINGAPORE Nov 2 DBS Group Holdings , Southeast Asia's biggest lender, on Wednesday posted a 6 percent rise in quarterly profit, beating expectations, as strong loan growth propelled a 13 percent rise in net interest income.

The Singapore bank made a net profit of S$762 million ($596 million) for July-September against a S$722 million a year earlier.

That compared with an average forecast of S$705 million, according to five analysts surveyed by Reuters.

The bank benefited from a gain of S$47 million from the combination of DBS Asset Management and Nikko Asset Management during the third quarter.

This is the fifth straight quarter when DBS has posted better-than-expected earnings as CEO Piyush Gupta spearheads a recovery in the existing business and avoids expensive acquisitions. ($1 = 1.278 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Kevin Lim)