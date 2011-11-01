SINGAPORE Nov 2 DBS Group Holdings ,
Southeast Asia's biggest lender, on Wednesday posted a 6 percent
rise in quarterly profit, beating expectations, as strong loan
growth propelled a 13 percent rise in net interest income.
The Singapore bank made a net profit of S$762 million ($596
million) for July-September against a S$722 million a year
earlier.
That compared with an average forecast of S$705 million,
according to five analysts surveyed by Reuters.
The bank benefited from a gain of S$47 million from the
combination of DBS Asset Management and Nikko Asset Management
during the third quarter.
This is the fifth straight quarter when DBS has posted
better-than-expected earnings as CEO Piyush Gupta spearheads a
recovery in the existing business and avoids expensive
acquisitions.
($1 = 1.278 Singapore Dollars)
