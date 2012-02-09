SINGAPORE Feb 10 DBS Group Holdings
, Southeast Asia's biggest lender, on Friday posted an
unexpected 8 percent rise in quarterly profit, beating
expectations as strong loan growth propelled key net interest
income upward by 17 percent.
The Singapore bank made a net profit of S$731 million ($586
million) for October-December period against a S$678 million a
year earlier.
That compared with an average forecast of S$672 million,
according to six analysts surveyed by Reuters.
The bank also posted an annual net profit of S$3.04 billion,
which was a record.
This is the sixth straight quarter when DBS has posted
better-than-expected earnings under CEO Piyush Gupta, who has
focused on improving the bank's existing businesses and avoided
expensive acquisitions.
($1 = 1.2476 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Kevin Lim)