SINGAPORE Feb 10 DBS Group Holdings , Southeast Asia's biggest lender, on Friday posted an unexpected 8 percent rise in quarterly profit, beating expectations as strong loan growth propelled key net interest income upward by 17 percent.

The Singapore bank made a net profit of S$731 million ($586 million) for October-December period against a S$678 million a year earlier.

That compared with an average forecast of S$672 million, according to six analysts surveyed by Reuters.

The bank also posted an annual net profit of S$3.04 billion, which was a record.

This is the sixth straight quarter when DBS has posted better-than-expected earnings under CEO Piyush Gupta, who has focused on improving the bank's existing businesses and avoided expensive acquisitions. ($1 = 1.2476 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Kevin Lim)