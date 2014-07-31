SINGAPORE Aug 1 DBS Group Holdings, Singapore's biggest bank, on Friday posted a 9 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, beating expectations with the help of 10 percent growth in loans.

DBS said net profit came to S$969 million ($776.69 million for the April-June period, up from S$887 million in the same period a year earlie and above an average forecast of S$948 million from seven analysts polled by Reuters. ($1 = 1.2476 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Stephen Coates)