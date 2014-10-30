SINGAPORE Oct 31 DBS Group Holdings, Singapore's biggest bank, on Friday posted a 17 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, beating expectations, as higher margins boosted loan pricing and investment banking fees more than doubled.

DBS said net profit came to S$1.008 billion ($789.04 million) for the July-September period, versus S$862 million in the same period a year earlier and above an average forecast of S$971 million from five analysts polled by Reuters.

Nine-month earnings hit a record S$3.208 billion, the bank said. (1 US dollar = 1.2775 Singapore dollar) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Jeremy Laurence and Stephen Coates)