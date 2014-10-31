BRIEF-Genesis qtrly loss per share $0.03
* Says Q4 revenue $28.1 million versus $36.6 million in Q4 2015
SINGAPORE Oct 31 Singapore's biggest lender, DBS Group Holdings Ltd, says it is still expecting relatively healthy loan growth next year, even though loan growth slowed in the third quarter to its weakest pace since late 2012.
"We are still budgeting 8 to 10 percent loan growth next year," said chief executive Piyush Gupta, speaking during a news conference following the bank's third-quarter earnings announcement. DBS posted a 17 percent rise in quarterly profit. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Writing by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
* Fitch: China credit derivatives progress, but hurdles remain
March 22 Australian shares slumped to a three-week low on Wednesday, mirroring a sharp overnight fall on Wall Street, as investors saw U.S. President Donald Trump's struggles to push through his healthcare overhaul as a sign he may also face setbacks delivering promised corporate tax cuts.