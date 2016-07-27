SINGAPORE, July 27 DBS Group Holdings, Southeast Asia's biggest lender, said on Wednesday it has hired former senior UBS private banker Joseph Poon to head Southeast Asia for its private bank.

Poon, who will start on August 16, was previously at UBS Wealth Management as head of Southeast Asia's ultra high net worth unit which manages clients with over 50 million Swiss francs ($50.41 million) in assets.

Poon will report to Lawrence Lua, who has been promoted to deputy head of DBS Private Bank from his current role of Southeast Asia head, the bank said in a statement.

DBS Private Bank was ranked as the sixth biggest wealth manager by industry publication Asian Private Banker in a recent survey. ($1 = 0.9918 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Michael Perry)