SINGAPORE Nov 14 Rates for capesize bulk
carriers on key Asian routes are expected to fall going into
next week in the absense of significant chartering activity by
major Australian and Brazilian miners, ship brokers said.
A flurry of fixtures by BHP Billiton Ltd and
Rio Tinto Ltd earlier this week pushed rates
towards $10 per tonne from Australia to China, but the rally
ended after new business dried up on Tuesday, one
Singapore-based capesize broker said on Thursday.
"The market has a softer feel. I don't see a sudden uptick.
It's not pretty, but levels are hovering around $9 per tonne,"
the broker said.
"All the signs are the market will come down. It can get
worse and could come off a lot more," he added.
Benchmark capesize rates from Australia to China
closed at $9.25 per tonne on Wednesday, although the last
fixture done was $9.19 per tonne. That was down from $9.30 per
tonne based on data a week before from British shipping services
firm Clarkson.
Capesize rates from Brazil to China slipped to end
at $21.75 on Wednesday, compared with $22 per tonne a week
earlier based on Clarkson data.
"There are no signs of the rally which is still expected to
happen before Christmas. However, rates are rather keeping
steady," ship broker Fearnley said in a research note.
Brokers said panamax rates were "fairly flat" but trending
softer at around $10,000 per day on Thursday morning for ships
coming open in China for a transpacific voyage and a $1,000 per
day premium for ships available in Japan.
Rates for a panamax transpacific voyage closed at
$10,438 on Wednesday.
Supramax rates, though, were "still holding firm" on
Thursday with a balance in the supply of ships and cargo demand,
said a Singapore-based supramax ship broker.
Falls in the capesize and panamax markets led the Baltic
Exchange's main sea freight index, to drop to 1,531 on
Wednesday, a loss of 71 points on the week.
Technical charts indicated the benchmark was expected to
consolidate in a range of 1,474-1,632 this week, although a drop
below 1,474 would open the way to a further fall towards 1,315.