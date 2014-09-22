Sept 22 DBV Technologies SA :

* Says primary endpoint was met in Vipes, Viaskin peanut's phase IIb clinical trial in peanut allergy

* Says patients treated with Viaskin Peanut 250 g showed statistically significant changes in measured serological markers