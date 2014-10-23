Oct 23 DBV Technologies SA :

* Says over-allotment option exercised in full in global offering of DBV technologies ordinary shares

* Says underwriters in its global offering have exercised in full their options to purchase an additional 401,045 ordinary shares in global offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)