Oct 14 DBV Technologies SA :

* For the first nine months of 2014, total income reached 3,914,707 euros, up from 2,535,963 euros last year

* As of Sept. 30, DBV's cash and cash equivalents amounted to 21.3 million euros, as compared with 29.1 million euros as of June 30