MUMBAI Oct 30 Plans by India's DCB Bank
to spread expansion of its branch network over a
longer time horizon will rein in costs, the company said on
Friday after its growth strategy raised investor concern over
profitability.
The bank had unveiled an ambitious plan this month to double
its branches to 300 within a year in an effort to tackle
increased competition for customer deposits in India.
The company then scaled back its plans -- to 150 new
branches over two years -- after investors dumped its shares.
Shares in the company are down 36.9 percent since the
announcement.
On Friday DCB said it expects the slower pace of expansion
to allow it to double its balance sheet in 33-36 months, adding
that it expects to maintain a return on equity ratio of about 14
percent by the end of its 2019 financial year.
