MUMBAI, April 24 Mid-sized Indian lender DCB Bank Ltd has launched a share sale to institutions, according to a stock exchange filing on Monday.

The bank has set a floor price of 177.39 rupees a share for the so-called qualified institutional placement, the filing showed.

It was not immediately known how much the bank was looking to raise from the share sale. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by David Clarke)