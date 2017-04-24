BRIEF-Mindstrong health raises $14 million in series-A funding
* Has secured a $14 million round of series-A funding Source text for Eikon:
MUMBAI, April 24 Mid-sized Indian lender DCB Bank Ltd has launched a share sale to institutions, according to a stock exchange filing on Monday.
The bank has set a floor price of 177.39 rupees a share for the so-called qualified institutional placement, the filing showed.
It was not immediately known how much the bank was looking to raise from the share sale. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by David Clarke)
* ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING AG PROPOSALS BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Washington, June 15 The Federal Reserve announced Thursday it had terminated a 2010 enforcement action taken against Bank of America after the bank admitted to bid-rigging in the municipal debt market.