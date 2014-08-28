LONDON Aug 28 Support services group DCC on Thursday said it had agreed to buy Esso's motorway retail network in France, its biggest ever acquisition, for 84 million pounds ($139.36 million).

The company said it had agreed in principle to acquire Esso's 274 unmanned petrol stations, 48 motorway concessions and supply contracts, which would give it a 4 percent share of the French market.

It is the company's first acquisition in France and second major deal in the European unmanned retail petrol station market, following its acquisition of Sweden's Qstar in February 2014.

The deal is expected to complete in the first half of 2015.

