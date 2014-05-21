May 21 Dcc Plc

* Fy revenue rose 6.2 percent to 11.2 billion stg

* Total dividend up 10 percent to 76.85 penceper share

* Fy pretax profit rose 13.7 percent to 151.2 million stg

* Final dividend 50.73 penceper share

* Dcc plc results for the year ended 31 march 2014

* Dcc anticipates continuing growth and development in year to 31 march 2015.

* Group anticipates that its operating profit and adjusted eps will be approximately 10% ahead of prior year.

* Having regard to unseasonably colder start to prior year, it is anticipated that this growth in year to 31 march 2015 will be significantly weighted towards second half. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: