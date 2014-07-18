LONDON, July 18 Dcc Plc

* Overall trading for q1 to 30 june 2014 has been in line with budget

* Now anticipates that operating profit and adjusted eps will be approximately 10% - 12% ahead of last year

* Trading in group's second largest division, dcc technology, was in line with budget and ahead of last year, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)