Sept 30 Dcc Plc

* Dcc to dispose of robert roberts and kelkin

* Total consideration for businesses is eur 60 million (£47 million) on a debt free and cash free basis

* Expects to realise a modest gain on disposal over carrying value including goodwill

* Has agreed to dispose of robert roberts (including findlater wine & spirits) and kelkin (together "businesses") to valeo foods, a leading irish foods group