LONDON Nov 4 Business support services group DCC warned operating profits for the full year would be lower on Tuesday, after mild weather in September and October hit demand in its energy division.

The Dublin-based company, said operating profits and adjusted earnings per share were now expected to be in a range of 5 to 10 percent, compared to earlier expectations of 10 to 12 percent.

DCC, whose activities range from oil distribution to waste management and food distribution, posted a 1.9 percent rise in first half revenues to 5.5 billion pounds ($8.80 billion). (1 US dollar = 0.6252 British pound) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by Kate Holton)