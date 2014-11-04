LONDON Nov 4 Business support services group
DCC warned operating profits for the full year would be
lower on Tuesday, after mild weather in September and October
hit demand in its energy division.
The Dublin-based company, said operating profits and
adjusted earnings per share were now expected to be in a range
of 5 to 10 percent, compared to earlier expectations of 10 to 12
percent.
DCC, whose activities range from oil distribution to waste
management and food distribution, posted a 1.9 percent rise in
first half revenues to 5.5 billion pounds ($8.80 billion).
(1 US dollar = 0.6252 British pound)
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by Kate Holton)