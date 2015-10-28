LONDON Oct 28 London-listed support services
firm DCC expects to see more acquisition opportunities
as oil majors slim down, and is looking to expand its energy
business beyond Europe into areas such as South East Asia and
South America over the long term.
DCC earlier this year agreed to buy French gas firm Butagaz
from oil group Shell for 464 million euros ($514 million) in its
biggest ever deal.
It is aiming to spend around 150 million pounds ($230
million) a year on acquisitions across all of its business, but
would consider more for the right deal, CEO Tommy Breen said.
While DCC is looking to grow all three of its core business
areas of energy, technology and healthcare, the fact oil
companies such as Shell and BP are selling
distribution and marketing assets to focus on exploration and
production is providing particular opportunities, he said.
Donal Murphy, managing director of DCC Energy, said the firm
had researched markets such as South East Asia and South America
where demand for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is growing.
"We're learning about those markets, I think we'd be
certainly be hopeful that there will be opportunities," he said.
"If we take a long term view, we would be disappointed if
our Energy business was not operating outside of Europe over the
next three to five years," he added.
DCC, whose activities range from oil distribution to waste
management, made an operating profit of 222 million pounds in
the year ended March 31, with about 55 percent coming from its
energy business.
While more than two-thirds of profit is made in Britain and
Ireland, the group has moved into western Europe in recent
years. That region would continue to be a focus for expansion,
while Canada and the United States were also possibilities.
DCC has bought assets from oil companies such as Chevron
, ExxonMobil and Total and Breen said
this would help it secure more deals in future.
"We'd like to think ... that we've developed a partnership
relationship with them and that whenever they come to sell other
assets that there will be opportunity for us," he said.
"There will definitely be more deals, probably most of them
will be in the kind of 100 to 200 million (pound) range, but if
something like Butagaz came along again then absolutely, if it
was right we would do it," the 55-year-old said.
($1 = 0.6525 pounds)
($1 = 0.9033 euros)
