Feb 12 Dcc Plc
* Group operating profit in q3 ended 31 december 2014 was
ahead of prior year
* There was good growth in operating profit in each of dcc
technology, dcc healthcare, dcc environmental and dcc food &
beverage while dcc energy performed in line with prior year
* In dcc energy, both volumes and margins were held back by
milder weather conditions across northern europe
* N uk, dcc energy's largest market, temperatures in each of
october, november and december were above ten year average,
continuing a trend of milder than normal weather experienced in
first half
* On this basis, dcc reiterates its expectation that year to
31 march 2015 will show growth in operating profit and adjusted
eps in range of 5% - 10%
* In november 2014, dcc healthcare acquired beacon
pharmaceuticals limited in a transaction based on an enterprise
value of up to £10 million
* Group's full year guidance continues to be set against
assumption that there will be normal weather conditions for
remainder of year
