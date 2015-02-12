Feb 12 Dcc Plc

* Group operating profit in q3 ended 31 december 2014 was ahead of prior year

* There was good growth in operating profit in each of dcc technology, dcc healthcare, dcc environmental and dcc food & beverage while dcc energy performed in line with prior year

* In dcc energy, both volumes and margins were held back by milder weather conditions across northern europe

* N uk, dcc energy's largest market, temperatures in each of october, november and december were above ten year average, continuing a trend of milder than normal weather experienced in first half

* On this basis, dcc reiterates its expectation that year to 31 march 2015 will show growth in operating profit and adjusted eps in range of 5% - 10%

* In november 2014, dcc healthcare acquired beacon pharmaceuticals limited in a transaction based on an enterprise value of up to £10 million

* Group's full year guidance continues to be set against assumption that there will be normal weather conditions for remainder of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)