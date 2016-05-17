May 17Support services group DCC said it expected to see another profit growth in the current financial year after it posted a 35.5 percent rise in full-year operating profit.

The Dublin-based company, whose activities range from oil distribution to waste management and food distribution, said on Tuesday operating profit rose to 300.5 million pounds ($434.91 million) for the year ended March 31, from 221.7 million a year earlier.

Revenue from continuing operations was flat at 10.6 billion pounds, mainly due to lower oil prices.

($1 = 0.6909 pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)