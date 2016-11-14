Oil prices dip as rising U.S. output offsets OPEC-led cuts
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Oil prices dipped on Friday, with rising crude output from the United States offsetting efforts by OPEC and other producers to cut supplies to prop up the market.
Nov 14 London-listed support services firm DCC Plc said it expected full-year operating profit to be ahead of market expectations, even as strong growth in its energy business, its largest unit, boosted first-half profit.
DCC, whose activities range from oil distribution to waste management and food distribution, also said it had agreed to buy French natural gas retail business Gaz Européen for an initial enterprise value of 110 million euros (96 million pounds).
Excluding net exceptionals and amortisation of intangible assets, operating profit grew 33.3 percent to 117.8 million pounds in the six months ended Sept. 30, the company said. ($1 = 0.9264 euros) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
ST. LOUIS, Jan 26 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private-sector coal miner, can begin seeking creditor votes for a plan to cut $5 billion of debt and exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a U.S. bankruptcy judge said on Thursday.
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were steady on Friday and were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar held onto gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.