Nov 14 London-listed support services firm DCC Plc said it expected full-year operating profit to be ahead of market expectations, even as strong growth in its energy business, its largest unit, boosted first-half profit.

DCC, whose activities range from oil distribution to waste management and food distribution, also said it had agreed to buy French natural gas retail business Gaz Européen for an initial enterprise value of 110 million euros (96 million pounds).

Excluding net exceptionals and amortisation of intangible assets, operating profit grew 33.3 percent to 117.8 million pounds in the six months ended Sept. 30, the company said. ($1 = 0.9264 euros) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)