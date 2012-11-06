* H1 operating profit 62.4 mln euros, sees year up 15 pct

* Revenue up a third to 6.1 bln euros on acquisitions

DUBLIN Nov 6 Irish business services group DCC said first-half operating profit rose 1.1 percent and a more normal winter should see it have a strong second half.

DCC, whose energy business makes up around half its profit, was hit by mild weather last year, particularly in Britain.

The company reiterated on Tuesday that, so long as winter temperatures return to normal, it expected full-year adjusted earnings per share and operating profit to rise 15 percent on continuing activities.

"As DCC enters its seasonally more significant second half, its full-year guidance continues to be set against a weak economic environment and the important assumption that there will be a return to more normal winter temperatures," chief executive Tommy Breen said.

The Dublin-based group, which also sells a broad range of products from computer games to coffee, said operating profit for the six months to end-September rose to 62.4 million euros ($80 million), excluding its IT unit which was sold in June.

Revenue on continuing activities rose 32.5 percent to 6.1 billion euros, chiefly as a result of acquisitions mainly made by its energy arm.