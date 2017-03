Nov 6 DCC PLC : * Revenue increased to £5.4 billion * Operating profit increased to £69.4 million * Operating cash flow increased to £110.3 million from £63.9 million in the

prior year * Interim dividend has been increased by 10.0% to 26.12 pence per share * Assuming a normal winter, the year to 31 March 2014 will show growth in

operating profit of approximately 15% * In a very strong financial position to pursue a range of acquisition and