LONDON May 19 Support services group DCC
said it expected to see "very significant" profit growth
this year after it posted a 6.8 percent rise in full-year pretax
profit, beating analyst expectations.
The Dublin-based company, whose activities range from oil
distribution to waste management and food distribution, said on
Tuesday pretax profit rose to 199.6 million pounds ($312.5
million) for the year ended March 31, from 186.9 million a year
earlier.
It was expected to report profit of 192.75 million,
according to a Thomson Reuters poll of nine analysts.
The company also announced its largest ever acquisition of
French gas company Butagaz for 464 million euros and the placing
of new ordinary shares, in part to fund its purchase.
($1 = 0.6388 pounds)
