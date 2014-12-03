UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 3 Double Coin Holdings Ltd
* Says board agrees to sell Shanghai unit's soap manufacturing factory and related assets worth 724 million yuan (117.76 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1vMGjve
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1480 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources