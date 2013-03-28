LONDON, March 28 (IFR) - Credit markets were underpinned in
the first quarter by the search for yield which encouraged
investors to embrace risk, bolstering speculative-grade
instruments and corporate hybrids while reducing the allure of
investment-grade credit.
Global high-yield debt issuance totalled USD134bn in the
quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data, the best annual
start for the high-yield market on record and a 21% increase
from a year ago.
"It's been a strong quarter for higher yield issuance across
the board, with less volume from the low beta financials and
corporates," said Raj Bhattacharyya, head of capital markets and
treasury solutions Western Europe at Deutsche Bank.
"This theme will continue throughout the year, and hybrid
capital across financials and corporates will stay extremely
strong. It will be a tempered year in terms of well-rated
corporates."
The dramatic increase in corporate hybrid capital issuance
has been one of the most notable themes of the year.
Once a niche product, 2013 has seen a standardised template
emerge that has drawn interest from a widened investor base, who
are often already exposed to the issuer in both debt and equity.
"Although we expected hybrid supply would be strong, the
tenfold increase in corporate hybrid issuance has surpassed all
expectations," Bhattacharyya said.
Corporates are using the product as an effective way of
raising equity capital, either for ratings purposes or
acquisitions.
Hybrid euro issuance this quarter alone at EUR8bn has
exceeded previous records for annual supply. Hybrids account for
fifteen percent of total investment-grade corporate issuance in
euros, and 50% of sterling-denominated paper.
GREAT ROTATION MYTH
Investment-grade issuance, including corporates and
financials, is down 23% year-on-year.
That's due to a combination of a massive pre-funding by
corporates last year, less demand for low beta credit and less
bank senior unsecured debt issuance as they deleverage.
High-yield and investment-grade corporate issuance combined
is down 18% year-on-year, but that figure is somewhat skewed by
the first quarter of 2012, which saw the highest number since
the high water mark set in the second quarter of 2008.
Supply increased 5% from the fourth quarter, which at
USD893bn was the highest since the first quarter of 2012.
These figures fly in the face of the "great rotation"
narrative that dominated discussions at the start of the year.
"At the moment I think that talk of a great rotation out of
bonds and into equities is a myth," said Philippe Bradshaw, head
of Europe corporate syndicate at RBS.
"If we are seeing an increased flow into equities, then it
is at the expense of money market funds and not fixed income
funds."
COUPON FREEFALL
Another standout theme has been how demand for higher
yielding assets has driven down the average high-yield coupon in
the first quarter to 6.937% a record low for a quarter.
As a result, many opportunistic issuers have tapped the
market to extend their maturity profiles, adding depth to the
European high-yield market in particular.
US issuers accounted for 56% of this year's high-yield
supply, down from 71% for the same period last year, and the
lowest share in over a decade.
High-yield securities are often seen as offering greater
defence against interest rate rises, which have been a big part
of investment decisions this year.
Floating-rate notes, another defence, are up 30% from the
last quarter of 2012 but still account for a small share of the
total market, just USD116bn versus USD769bn of fixed-rate bonds.
LONG-AWAITED CAPITAL ISSUANCE
Although hybrid issuance is expected to gather pace in the
FIG world once regulatory rules are settled, financial bond
issuance as whole declined 30% from the same period in 2012.
However, it is up 16% from the fourth quarter and US
financial issuance accounted for seven of the top 10 largest
investment-grade bonds.
Events in Cyprus have also raised the urgency for banks to
raise capital, due to the heightened risk that senior
bondholders will be bailed in sooner than expected. That will
likely be driven by Tier 2 from the second quarter, and then
increasingly by Tier 1, bankers said.
"Cyprus has really made people sit up and think. Bondholders
are on notice that regulators are looking at debt investors, and
that under certain circumstances, they will face losses if a
bank fails and has to be restructured," said Tim Skeet, managing
director, debt capital markets EMEA at RBS.
"As investors adjust to the idea of bail-in, some of the
weaker European banks will need to think about building
additional buffers," he said.
JP MORGAN TOPS FEES HOME AND AWAY
JP Morgan and Bank of America Merrill Lynch retained their
positions as first and second in terms of global DCM fees. US
banks dominated the table, with Citi third, Morgan Stanley
fifth, Goldman Sachs sixth, and Wells Fargo ninth.
Deutsche Bank was fourth in the table, the same position as
this point last year, with Barclays seventh, Credit Suisse
eighth and HSBC in tenth place.
JP Morgan also rose from second to first place in
year-to-date DCM fees in Europe, swapping places with Deutsche
Bank which was top of the table at this point last year.
(Reporting By Robert Smith, IFR Markets; editing by Natalie
Harrison, Alex Chambers, Ciara Linnane)