PARIS, Sept 11 French naval shipbuilder DCNS and
Italian rival Fincantieri are in discussions about
creating a joint venture, latribune.fr website reported on
Friday.
The two companies agreed this summer to come up with a
roadmap to determine projects on which they could cooperate, a
source close to the matter told Reuters.
According to latribune.fr, the talks cover programmes such
as the Multi-Mission Frigate (FREMM), research and development
on future combat systems, equipment and marketing.
State-backed DCNS is also 35 percent owned by French defence
company Thales. The submarine and warship manufacturer
posted a loss of 336 million euros ($379 million) in 2014 on
sales of 3 billion euros.
DCNS has set a 10-year target of 5 billion euros ($5.6
billion) in annual sales, of which half would be generated
internationally.
Fincantieri declined to comment.
