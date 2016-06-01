* DCNS denies report it was proposing alliance

* Said ready to talk eventually

* DCNS generally open to European consolidation (Updates, recasts headline, lead and throughout with DCNS response)

FRANKFURT, June 1 French state-controlled naval contractor DCNS had not sought an alliance with Thyssenkrupp but was prepared to enter talks with the German industrial group, an official of DCNS said on Wednesday.

DCNS head of strategy Andreas Loewenstein denied a report in German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung that the French group had proposed an alliance with Thyssenkrupp, but said: "We are ready for talks as soon as the German side has gotten over its loss".

DCNS last month beat Japanese and German rivals to one of the world's most lucrative defence deals, a $40 billion project to make 12 submarines for Australia.

Thyssenkrupp declined to comment on the report.

Loewenstein said that, faced with plummeting steel prices and competition from Russian and Asian rivals, Europe had to develop a "long-term, viable industry".

DCNS has long said it was ready to take part in a consolidation trend in the European sector, without giving any details on potential alliances.

Last year, German armoured vehicles maker KMW merged with its French counterpart Nexter. KMW-Nexter Chief Executive Frank Haun said this week the combined group was looking to expand its reach across Europe. (Reporting by Tina Bellon; Additional reporting by Cyril Altmeyer and Tom Kaeckenhoff; Editing by David Holmes)