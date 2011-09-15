Sept 15 DCP Midstream LLC DPM.N late on Wednesday sold $500 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $400 million.

J.P. Morgan, RBS, and SunTrust were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: DCP MIDSTREAM LLC AMT $500 MLN COUPON 4.75 PCT MATURITY 9/30/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.951 FIRST PAY 3/30/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 4.756 PCT SETTLEMENT 9/19/2011 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 275 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 45 BPS