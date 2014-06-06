BENOUVILLE, France, June 6 U.S. President Barack
Obama urged Russia's Vladimir Putin during a brief informal
meeting in France on Friday to seize the opportunity to ease
tensions in Ukraine after the election of Petro Poroshenko as
president, a White House official said.
"President Obama made clear that de-escalation depends upon
Russia recognizing President-elect Poroshenko as the legitimate
leader of Ukraine, ceasing support for separatists in eastern
Ukraine, and stopping the provision of arms and material across
the border," deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes told
reporters with Obama for D-Day commemorations in France.
"If Russia does take this opportunity to recognize and work
with the new government in Kiev, President Obama indicated that
there could be openings to reduce tensions," he added.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Mark John and James Regan)