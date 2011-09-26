* Pretax loss $387,000 vs $537,000 year ago

* Turnover up 140 pct to $2.3 mln

Sept 26 DDD Group posted a narrower pretax loss for the first half, driven by high-margin royalty from its 3D technologies, and said it was on track for growth for the financial year.

The company, which provides its TriDef 3D technologies to the mobile, desktop and television markets, said it secured nine new contracts as the 3D consumer market gains momentum.

The Los Angeles-based company's January-June pretax loss narrowed to $387,000 from $537,000 a year ago.

Turnover more than doubled to $2.3 million.

The company counts South Korean giant Samsung Electronics Co , which controlled more than 50 percent of the global 3D TV market last year, as its largest licensee by volume.

However, DDD's administrative costs rose to $1.8 million owing to the expansion of headcount to facilitate growth.

DDD group's shares, which have gained 63 percent year to date, closed at 27.75 pence on Friday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the business at 37 million pounds. (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)