EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 24)
BRUSSELS, Feb 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
April 4 Printed circuit boards maker Viasystems Group Inc will acquire smaller rival DDi Corp for about $268 million in cash, to add more products to its portfolio and expand its manufacturing base in North America.
"The transaction allows Viasystems, to increase its market share in the technically demanding military and aerospace market and the growing industrial and instrumentation market," the companies said in a statement.
The $13.00 per share offer price is a 6 percent premium to DDi's Tuesday close. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
Feb 24 Canada's MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd, a provider of satellite data used for surveillance and communications, said it would buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about C$3.10 billion ($2.40 billion) to strengthen its position in the satellite imagery market.
Feb 24 UK's CMA (Competition and Markets Authority):