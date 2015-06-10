* Distressed asset company entered Hungary market in February

* Has biggest exposure in Romania, Russia and Poland

* Has identified 70 portfolios in region worth 1.2 bln euros

By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, June 10 Swiss-based DDM Group AG , which specialises in the acquisition and management of distressed asset portfolios in eastern Europe, considers Hungary a vital part of its expansion strategy, the company told Reuters on Wednesday.

Financial sector sources have said eastern European could benefit from fresh money coming into bad loan portfolios as foreign investors seek higher returns than those offered by western European markets.

DDM entered the Hungarian market in February with a 2.7 million euro ($3 million) transaction when it bought Summit Penzugyi Zrt, a regulated financial services company.

"Hungary is an interesting market for DDM, as part of our ambition to grow our company, and we expect the Hungarian portfolios to be a vital part of this," DDM Investor Relations officer Anders Antonsson told Reuters in response to emailed questions.

He declined comment on further potential deals in the works in Hungary or the wider region. DDM has the biggest exposure in Romania, Russia, Poland and the Czech Republic according to figures from its first-quarter results statement.

In a presentation to investors, DDM said it had identified 70 portfolios as potential investment targets with an estimated investment value of about 1.2 billion euros in eastern Europe. It did not specify the Hungarian part of that number.

"We are now participating in more negotiations than previously, hence we have asked the bond holders to amend the terms and conditions. This will allow DDM to grow its business, including Hungary," Antonsson said.

Financial sector sources have said Romania's top lender Banca Comerciala Romana, controlled by Austria's Erste Group , was selling bad loans worth about 2 billion euros as part of a drive to clean up its balance sheet.

Hungarian state-owned MKB Bank also plans to sell about half of its distressed loans by the end of the summer. ($1 = 0.8844 euros) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Keith Weir)