BRIEF-Aon Plc announces 9 pct increase to annual cash dividend
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BUDAPEST, April 29 Swiss-based DDM Holding AG, a multinational investor and manager of distressed assets, has acquired Hungarian leasing company Lombard, DDM said in a statement on Friday.
"DDM has received the final approval from the Hungarian National Bank and has as a consequence finalized the acquisition of Lombard," it said in a statement.
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: